Another woman approached by man who tried to kidnap jogger, police say

A second woman was approached by the same unknown man who attempted to kidnap a jogger in Fendalton on Monday, police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said police now believe the man approached the second woman on Fendalton Rd later that morning at 6.55am near the intersection of Clyde and Fendalton Rds.

Wells said the offender is believed to be the same unknown man who approached the jogger on Kotare St about 6.20am.

The man was seen lying down at the corner of Clyde and Creyke Rds, Wells said. He may have been captured on passing motorists' dashcams.

Wells urged anyone who was in the area at the time and may have footage that could help police to call 105.

Wells said the man was last seen heading north on Glandovey Rd about 7am on Monday.

He is described as possibly of Indian descent, of medium-build, about 176cm to 179cm tall, with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25 and 33, and was wearing a dark-coloured vest over a dark t-shirt with white stripes on the sleeves and dark-coloured track pants with white strips along the sides.

Police are urgently requesting information from the public following confirmation a second woman was approached in Fendalton on Monday. Image: Police

His left trouser leg was rolled up to the knee.

Wells acknowledged the community's concerns over the incidents and reassured residents police were doing "everything we can to identify and locate the man responsible."

"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and have increased patrols in the area. Police would like to thank the public for the information received so far.

"We are now releasing an image captured on CCTV we hope will help identify the man."

Anyone in the area surrounding Glandovey Rd who saw this man or noticed anything out of the ordinary should phone police immediately, he said.

"We are also asking residents who have CCTV covering the footpath and road to please review footage, captured between 6am and 8am on Monday, 3 October, and to get in touch with Police if they notice anything suspicious.

If you have information that could help police, call 105 and use file number 221003/5623, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.