App aims to curb bike thefts in Christchurch

If your bike has been stolen, it's important to report it to police. This will also be necessary for an insurance claim or to collect it from police if they recover the bike. Photo: Getty Images

With more than four bikes a day reported stolen in Christchurch, police hope a new app-based registration scheme will help to deter thieves.

Bike thefts cost New Zealanders more than $2 million in 2021, so police and Christchurch City Council have teamed up with 529 Garage to start a free registration scheme to discourage thieves.

The community-powered bike recovery service, 529 Garage, began in North America and recently started operating in New Zealand. It works by encouraging bike owners to register their bikes on the 529 Garage app.

Users can enter their bike’s serial number, its identifying features and photos. The record helps police prove the bike has been stolen and enables them to return it to their owners.

If a bike registered with 529 Garage goes missing, the owner can also activate an alert notification which sends out a broadcast to all app users in the area to lookout for the missing bike.

When people register with 529 Garage, they can opt to get a tamper-resistant sticker with a unique registration code to place on the frame of their bike.

The sticker is a visual deterrent that lets any would-be thieves know the bike is registered on the app.

Register your bike for free here. The 529 Garage app is available at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.