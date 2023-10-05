Appeal for help after 56-year-old Chch mum goes missing

Katrina Hill was last seen at about 2pm yesterday on Ravensdale Rise, Westmorland. Photo: Police

Police have appealed for help to find a missing Christchurch mother.

Katrina Hill, 56, was last seen about 2pm on Wednesday at Ravensdale Rise in Westmorland.

"Police and her family are very concerned about her as it is extremely out of character for her not to be in touch with them," a spokesperson said.

"Enquiries to locate her are ongoing but we are asking anyone who may have seen Katrina to get in touch with police urgently."

Hill was last seen wearing a baby blue hoodie, black pants and possibly black shoes.

She usually wears glasses.

"Her family want to know that she is okay and so we would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen her to call police on 111 quoting file number 231005/9268."