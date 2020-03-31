Appeal for help to find woman who came to aid of assault victim

Police want to speak to the woman who assisted another female being assaulted on a Christchurch street on March 16.

The woman could help police with an investigation into the incident, which occurred about 8.20am on Carlsen St in Burwood.

A police spokesperson said the female victim was uninjured.

"Police would like to speak to the female who assisted the victim as we continue to piece together what happened."

If you have any information, phone police on 105 and quote file number 200316/2470. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.