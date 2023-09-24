Appeal to identify man following aggravated burglary in Christchurch

Photo supplied.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the man pictured following an aggravated robbery in Christchurch this morning.

We believe he is able to assist us with our enquiries.

Around 8.50am, a man entered the Mobil service station in Sydenham demanding cash and cigarettes and threatened the sole attendant with a weapon.

He fled the scene on a black Milazo mountain bike and headed west down Milton Street.

The store attendant is uninjured, but they are understandably shaken and upset by the experience.

If you know this man or remember seeing a man on a black mountain bike in the Sydenham area between 8.30 and 10.00am Police would like to hear from you.

Anyone that could assist Police in identifying this man can contact Police via 105 number quoting file number 230923/6560.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.