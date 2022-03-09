Appeal for information about wanted man

Douglas Kelvin Hepburn. Photo: NZ Police

Canterbury police are asking the public to report any sightings of a wanted man believed to still be in the region.

Police made an appeal on Tuesday night for information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Douglas Kelvin Hepburn who has a warrant out for his arrest.

A police spokesperson said Hepburn is believed to be in the Canterbury area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to phone 111 and quote file number 220306/6769.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.