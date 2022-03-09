Appeal for information about wanted man

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police made an appeal on Tuesday night for information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Douglas Kelvin Hepburn who has a warrant out for his arrest.
A police spokesperson said Hepburn is believed to be in the Canterbury area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to phone 111 and quote file number 220306/6769.
Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.