Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Appeal for information about wanted man

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Douglas Kelvin Hepburn. Photo: NZ Police
    Canterbury police are asking the public to report any sightings of a wanted man believed to still be in the region.

    Police made an appeal on Tuesday night for information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Douglas Kelvin Hepburn who has a warrant out for his arrest.

    A police spokesperson said Hepburn is believed to be in the Canterbury area.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to phone 111 and quote file number 220306/6769.

    Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.

     

