Appeal for information after suspicious car fire

Two people are understood to have set fire to a car in a driveway on Feilding St in Addington. Photo: Police

Police investigating an incident in which two people allegedly set fire to a vehicle sitting in a Christchurch driveway are appealing for help from the public.

A police spokesperson said the suspicious car fire took place about 5.55am on Monday, October 3.

Two people in a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a Suzuki Swift, are understood to have driven to a property on Feilding St in Addington and set fire to a vehicle sitting in the driveway, the spokesperson said.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could help with their investigation to report it by phoning 105 and quoting file number 221005/2825.