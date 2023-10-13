Appeal for sightings of missing 84-year-old

Jim was last seen at 3pm on Thursday. Photo: Supplied

The family of an 84-year-old Christchurch man with alzheimer's are concerned for his welfare after he went missing yesterday.

Jim was last seen at 3pm on Thursday driving a silver Toyota Spacio, registration JCD743, towards Christchurch from Rolleston.

He did not have his walking frame and was likely to be “very confused” and potentially distressed, a police spokesperson said.

“Jim may have pulled over in a disorientated state, as he doesn’t drive at night,” they said.

People in the Rolleston, Hei Hei and Hornby should check outside their homes for Jim’s vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Jim should call police on 111 and reference file number 231012/7202.