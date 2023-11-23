Appeal for sightings of missing man

Peter left his Sinclair St address in New Brighton in the early hours of yesterday morning and has not been seen since. Photo: Supplied via police

The family of a missing Christchurch man have serious concerns for his welfare.

Peter, 36, left his Sinclair St home in New Brighton in the early hours of Wednesday morning and has not been seen since.

Police and his family have serious concerns for his welfare, a spokesperson said.

"He is known to frequent the Rawhiti Domain, New Brighton beach, and Avon River banks throughout the New Brighton area.

"Peter has been dealing with difficult issues lately, and his family want him home."

Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts should call 111 and quote file number 231121/4313.