Ardern in Christchurch, wades in on obesity and 'personal choices' comments

Ardern has also now ruled out introducing a 'wealth tax' as long as she is Prime Minister.
Speaking to media after a walkabout on her final campaign visit to Christchurch, Ardern said Collins' comments that people should take personal responsibility for obesity rather than blame the system.
"I disagree with her position, this is a change for the National Party. Under the leadership of John Key and Bill English, they did take a science and evidence base to this issue. It is another area you can see this is not the same National Party it once was."
Mitchell earlier broke ranks with his leaders on the issue.
"Some obesity can be dealt with through exercise and diet, there's no doubt about that," he told Newstalk ZB. "But some obesity is related to medical conditions, even psychological conditions that need treating, so it's a more complex issue".
Earlier, National Party deputy leader and MP for Ilam Gerry Brownlee said there is no one else but himself to take responsibility for his own large size.
Wealth tax
Ardern also ruled out introducing a wealth tax as long as she was Prime Minister – going further than her previous comments that she would not consider it in the next term.
She would not go quite as far as her MP Stuart Nash's pledge that he would resign if a wealth tax came in.
"[The wealth tax] is not in play, so there's no need for a hypothetical. I won't allow it to happen as Prime Minister."
"Now is not the time to be experimenting with tax policy when we need to focus on our economic recovery."