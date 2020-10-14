Ardern in Christchurch, wades in on obesity and 'personal choices' comments

Ardern says there are multiple factors that contribute to obesity. Photo: Amelia Wade / NZH

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has waded in after National Party leader Judith Collins' comments that obesity was a 'weakness' and a matter of personal responsibility, saying it appears to be a change in direction on National's previous stance on the issue.

Ardern has also now ruled out introducing a 'wealth tax' as long as she is Prime Minister.

Speaking to media after a walkabout on her final campaign visit to Christchurch, Ardern said Collins' comments that people should take personal responsibility for obesity rather than blame the system.

"I disagree with her position, this is a change for the National Party. Under the leadership of John Key and Bill English, they did take a science and evidence base to this issue. It is another area you can see this is not the same National Party it once was."

Ardern visited Westfield Riccarton today. Photo: Rachel Sloan

National Party MP Mark Mitchell had also said on Newstalk ZB this morning that obesity was more complex than personal responsibility – and Ardern said "that is more in-keeping with the view once held by John Key and Bill English. It shows Judith Collins has taken National in a different direction and perhaps not all her team agree with her."

Mitchell earlier broke ranks with his leaders on the issue.

"Some obesity can be dealt with through exercise and diet, there's no doubt about that," he told Newstalk ZB. "But some obesity is related to medical conditions, even psychological conditions that need treating, so it's a more complex issue".

Earlier, National Party deputy leader and MP for Ilam Gerry Brownlee said there is no one else but himself to take responsibility for his own large size.

Wealth tax

Ardern also ruled out introducing a wealth tax as long as she was Prime Minister – going further than her previous comments that she would not consider it in the next term.

She would not go quite as far as her MP Stuart Nash's pledge that he would resign if a wealth tax came in.

"[The wealth tax] is not in play, so there's no need for a hypothetical. I won't allow it to happen as Prime Minister."

"Now is not the time to be experimenting with tax policy when we need to focus on our economic recovery."