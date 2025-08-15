Armed police called to incident in New Brighton

Two people were taken into custody after armed police were called to an altercation in east Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

Officers and members of the armed offenders squad were called to a New Brighton address about 4pm after reports of several people with weapons, a police spokesperson said.

The initial incident is understood to have unfolded on Palmer Rd.

"There were no injuries reported, and at least two people are in custody assisting with our enquiries," the police spokesperson said.

A witness told chrislynchmedia.com they also saw six police cars surrounding a vehicle on the corner of Wainoni and Cuffs Rds.