Armed police, emergency services swarm Christchurch street, school in lockdown

3fefzjxuzl6ptl5xuvtf3wnvri.jpg Armed police have converged on a Christchurch street. Photo: George Heard

Armed police and emergency services wearing breathing apparatus are at the scene of an incident in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, swarmed the Roydvale Ave area in the city's west from about 12.30pm on Thursday.

"Police are responding to an incident in Bishopdale," a spokesperson said.

"Cordons have been put in place and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

"Updates will be provided when available."

Te Ara Maurea Roydvale School and a nearby early childhood centre have been placed into lock down.

kczj4r7ky4cxk6brto54lq3q2m.jpg Police at the scene of the incident. Photo: George Heard

A resident told the NZ Herald emergency services seemed to be focussed on Highwood Lane, a small street off Roydvale Ave.

St John Ambulance are attending but referred all queries to police.

Roydvale Ave is closed between Wairakei Rd and Juniper Pl. There are also road closures in place at Homersham Pl, Teesdale St and Deepdale St.

AOS members appeared to be wearing specialist gas masks and officers on the cordon were stopping all residents from entering the street.

Herald visual journalist George Heard said police were still arriving at the scene "at speed".

"They are turning cars away," he said.

"Fire and ambulance are on standby."

A St John paramedic is also wearing breathing apparatus and police have extended the cordon further back from the scene.

A woman who works on Roydvale Ave posted on Facebook that there had "been a few gas leaks around the area this year and the same precautions have been taken".

Police have been asked for an update but have yet to respond.