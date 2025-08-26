Armed police operation closes Christchurch street

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police cordoned off a Linwood street this morning as armed officers undertook a pre-planned raid.
The operation started about 7am on Tuesday at a property on Pamela St, off Buckleys Rd.
The road was blocked by a mobile police unit.
Residents told chrislynchmedia.com there has been a large police presence in the area all morning.
A police spokesperson said they were undertaking a pre-planned operation.
"Cordons were put in place and some staff were armed as a precaution."