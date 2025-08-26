Tuesday, 26 August 2025

Armed police operation closes Christchurch street

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Police cordoned off a Linwood street this morning as armed officers undertook a pre-planned raid.

    The operation started about 7am on Tuesday at a property on Pamela St, off Buckleys Rd.

    The road was blocked by a mobile police unit. 

    Residents told chrislynchmedia.com there has been a large police presence in the area all morning.

    A police spokesperson said they were undertaking a pre-planned operation.

    "Cordons were put in place and some staff were armed as a precaution."