Armed police operation closes Christchurch street

Police cordoned off a Linwood street this morning as armed officers undertook a pre-planned raid.

The operation started about 7am on Tuesday at a property on Pamela St, off Buckleys Rd.

The road was blocked by a mobile police unit.

Residents told chrislynchmedia.com there has been a large police presence in the area all morning.

A police spokesperson said they were undertaking a pre-planned operation.

"Cordons were put in place and some staff were armed as a precaution."