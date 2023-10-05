Armed police raid Christchurch house

Photo: Supplied

Residents of a Sydenham street were told to stay inside their homes this afternoon while armed police raided a house next door.

A neighbour of the Milton St property where the raid took place said about 20-30 AOS members arrived at the house about 3pm on Thursday.

The neighbour said they were told to stay in their home until the raid was over.

Police were still at the property at 5.30pm and would not comment while the operation was ongoing.

It is understood a woman from the house was taken into custody while police searched for two men.

"Police cuffed a young woman and have yet to find the two men," the neighbour said.

"They first searched with a drone inside the house, then they went in.

"We were out on the patio and was asked to go inside. It was hectic with lots of guns and stuff."

Photo: Supplied

Police at the scene said the investigation was ongoing.

Another neighbour of the Milton St property said: "I saw a shadow go past before I saw the full body - a dude in a full armed offenders' suit was pointing a finger at me and asked me to come to the window. They then asked me about the neighbours."

The neighbour said the officer told them they had a search warrant for the premises next door.