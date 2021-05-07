Armed police raid Christchurch properties

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
At least half a dozen armed officers descended on a Clissold St property in Merivale about 7.45am on Friday.
The street was blocked off by police from about 8am.
But she said she has been previously "woken by screams and shouts coming from the house".
Meanwhile, a boxing gym linked to the King Cobras gang in Christchurch was also stormed by armed police this morning.
Police raided the Snake Fit Boxing Club in Hands Rd, Middleton, on Friday morning.
Stuff has reported the raid was linked to an unprovoked assault on three men, including two brothers, during a night out at Cruz bar and nightclub in Victoria St in the early hours of March 21.