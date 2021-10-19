Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Armed police swarm Christchurch street

    Armed police swarmed a property in Christchurch this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said officers attended a job on Heywood Tce in Richmond, near Fitzgerald Ave.

    She said no further information was available at this stage.

    Residents on Facebook said a police raid took place and armed officers had been in the area for about an hour since 6.30am. 

    "The guy is refusing to come outside. It’s at the new apartments behind me. Been going on for nearly an hour," one resident said.

    Another resident said: "I’m in the unit next door. Pretty scary. Someone inside refusing to come out. I tried to leave as they arrived to go out for my day but there is full armed force there surrounding the unit."

