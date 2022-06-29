Arrest after drugs, ammunition found in gang raid

A man has been arrested and drugs and ammunition seized following the search of a known gang property in Christchurch.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said police executed a search warrant this morning and a 34-year-old was charged with a range cannabis related offences and an ammunition possession charge.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

Ammunition and drugs were also found during the search.

"Police have already warned that we are stepping up our enforcement and disruption of unlawful gang activity across the country, and will continue to do so as Operation Cobalt rolls out. That means conducting search warrants and making arrests for any identifiable offences," Det Snr Sgt Johnson said.

"Our message to those involved is clear: The community expects a zero tolerance for any violence, gang and drug activities."

Police were working hard to keep the community safe and would continue to target those involved in criminal activity, he said.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

"We rely on the eyes and ears of our community and whanau members who can help reduce the harm in our communities."

People can go online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

"If it is happening now, please call 111," Det Snr Sgt Johnson said.