Arrest after kindergarten and pre-school burglaries

A man has been arrested in relation to a series of burglaries targeting kindergartens and early childhood centres across Christchurch.

The 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday and faces nine charges of burglary by night.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on November 16.

The alleged incidents span from late September to November. During this time, police received a number of reports of stolen planter boxes, worm farms and gardening equipment.

"Enquiries are continuing, but police want to thank the people who have provided information that allowed our investigations to progress," a police spokesperson said.

It comes after a Givealittle page was set up for the Sydenham Community Preschool after it was the target of a burglary in early October.

Parent Jon Sharpe set up the fundraiser to replace the stolen items.

Sports equipment, gardening supplies, maintenance tools and educational resources were reported stolen from the school on October 7 and 8.

Said Sharpe: “This is a huge setback for a not-for-profit preschool with limited financial resources.

“Community preschools have to work extra hard to stay afloat and rely on grants to be able to provide children with equipment and resources for learning.”

Sharpe said there were several preschools hit over the same weekend, including Woolston Preschool.

“Unfortunately, the police resources are stretched too thin and they weren’t able to investigate, which is frustrating,” he said.

A police media spokesperson said the police “were notified shortly after 2pm on October 8” and at this stage, “no one has been charged with the burglary”.

Sharpe said the burglary had left “the staff and tamariki devastated”.

Said preschool curriculum leader Kylie Jay: “It isn’t just about what was stolen; it is devastating and frustrating to all and we’re wondering about what else these ‘unwelcomed’ visitors did.

“It is a big priority and focus of ours to give our children the right space to learn and grow in.

“That includes the community garden that we use to teach children and give back to the community.”

The school lost seedlings, potting mix, a garden hose, compost, a lawn mower and a water blaster.

“The total cost of the loss is yet to be calculated but it is worth thousands of dollars,” said Jay.

“People in the community have reached out to the preschool, and we’re thankful for the setting up of the Givealittle page.”

The Givealittle page has a $7000 goal.

“We are encouraging the community and local businesses to support the important work of this community-based preschool, to ensure the children continue to have access to high-quality learning experiences,” said Sharpe.

“Let’s demonstrate to the staff, tamariki and their whanau impacted by this selfish act, what a caring and supportive community can achieve.”