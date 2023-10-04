Arrest after Sydenham petrol station robbery

Photo: File image

Police have charged a man following an aggravated robbery at a Sydenham petrol station.

The man allegedly entered the Mobil service station on Colombo St about 9am on September 23 and demanded cash and cigarettes.

Police said he then threatened the service station attendant with a weapon and fled the scene on a black Milazo mountain bike, heading west down Milton St.

The store attendant was uninjured, but police said at the time they were shaken and upset by the experience.

A police spokesperson said a 41-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and is due to re-appear in the Christchurch District Court on October 24.