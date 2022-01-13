Arrest after woman dies in New Brighton

Christchurch police have begun a homicide investigation after a woman died late last night.

Police said they were called to reports of an assault in Hawke St, in the suburb of New Brighton, at 10.40pm.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unresponsive when emergency services arrived, and died while being transported to hospital.

A 43-year-old man has been taken into custody at the scene and is assisting police with inquiries.

At this stage, no charges have been laid.

A scene examination would continue today in the vicinity of the Countdown carpark in Hawke St.

