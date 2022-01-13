Arrest after woman dies in New Brighton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Christchurch police have begun a homicide investigation after a woman died late last night.
Police said they were called to reports of an assault in Hawke St, in the suburb of New Brighton, at 10.40pm.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unresponsive when emergency services arrived, and died while being transported to hospital.
A 43-year-old man has been taken into custody at the scene and is assisting police with inquiries.
At this stage, no charges have been laid.
A scene examination would continue today in the vicinity of the Countdown carpark in Hawke St.