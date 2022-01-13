Thursday, 13 January 2022

7.28 am

Arrest after woman dies in New Brighton

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch police have begun a homicide investigation after a woman died late last night.

    Police said they were called to reports of an assault in Hawke St, in the suburb of New Brighton, at 10.40pm.

    The victim, a woman in her 40s, was unresponsive when emergency services arrived, and died while being transported to hospital.

    A 43-year-old man has been taken into custody at the scene and is assisting police with inquiries.

    At this stage, no charges have been laid.

    A scene examination would continue today in the vicinity of the Countdown carpark in Hawke St.
     

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

