Arrest for car thefts in hill suburbs

Police have arrested a man linked to recent burglaries and thefts from cars in Christchurch hill suburbs.

The 28-year-old would appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow morning charged with multiple offences.

In a statement, police said the Christchurch Tactical Crime unit also executed a search warrant and some stolen property had been recovered.

Investigations were continuing and further charges were likely.

The offences were committed over recent months and included the suburbs of Sumner, Mount Pleasant, Heathcote Valley, Hillsborough and Cashmere, police said.