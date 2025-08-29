Arrest made after Belfast house fire

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with wilfully damaging property after a suspicious house fire in Christchurch on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property on Third St, Belfast, about 7.35pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Redwood and Christchurch City stations attended the blaze.

Police said the fire was being treated as suspicious and a scene examination was set to take place today.

A police spokesperson said a scene guard was put in place at the property overnight. No one was injured in the blaze.

A 35-year-old woman is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today, charged with wilfully damaging property.

Locals told chrislynchmedia.com repeated warnings about anti-social behaviour at the property were ignored before it went up in flames.

The house also has a sign on its fence saying it had recently been decontaminated for meth, chrislynchmedia.com reported.

Kāinga Ora said would not confirm to chrislynchmedia.com whether it owns a property where a fire or alleged crime has occurred.

"This is to protect the privacy of our tenants. Queries about such incidents should be directed to Fire and Emergency NZ or to the police,” a spokesperson said.

