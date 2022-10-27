Arrests following dark web drug bust

A major drug bust targeting a dark web operation supplying cocaine, LSD and MDMA has resulted in the arrest of 12 people in Queenstown.

More arrests may follow after Queenstown police executed search warrants following a months-long investigation into internet drug-dealing, including the dark web.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis, of Queenstown, told media this afternoon 30 additional police officers were brought in to execute the search warrants, eight of which were carried out yesterday in the Queenstown-Lakes and Central Otago areas and a further three today.

Two people were also arrested in Christchurch yesterday in relation to the operation - they faced drug-related charges as well as charges of failing to stop and dangerous driving.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis, of Queenstown, speaks to media. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

A large variety of drugs had been recovered, having been imported for sale locally, including cocaine, LSD, MDMA, fantasy - commonly known as a date-rape drug - and cannabis, along with about $10,000 in cash.

The total value of the drugs was hard to ascertain, he said.

‘‘We’re aware of imports in the vicinity of $142,000 for one import destined this way, and we’re aware of other imports up to an ounce of cocaine at a time.

‘‘But, with the net, they can continue to roll over month-by-month, so it’s hard to get an exact figure on the amounts.

Det Snr Sgt Inglis said those arrested included three women, one Queenstown male with gang affiliations, and foreign nationals.

The majority were expected to be processed through the Queenstown District Court.

Inquiries were continuing, he said.

‘‘We all know drugs are driven by money, so there will be further people who’ll want to step into that void that’s been left by this, so we’ll continue to look and monitor that.

‘‘I think it’ll slow the supply of drugs into the area for some time.’’

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz