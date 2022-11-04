Asthma society celebrates 50 years in Canterbury

CanBreathe past presidents Glen Rutherford and Pamela O'Brien with current president Lydia Matthews at last night's function to mark the organisation's 50th year. Photo: Supplied

CanBreathe has marked 50 years of supporting people with asthma in Canterbury.

CanBreathe held its first-ever meeting at St Saviour’s Hall in Colombo St on September 12, 1972, which was attended by about 150 people.

And on Thursday night the organisation celebrated its 50th anniversary at The George Hotel in Christchurch.

Last night's event was held in conjunction with its annual general meeting.

The society was incorporated in May 1974 and early initiatives included the establishment of summer camps for children and later swimming lessons.

It also assisted in the formation of other societies in the South Island, including Otago, Timaru, and Nelson.

At its 40th anniversary in 2012 the society changed its trading name from Asthma Canterbury to CanBreathe to better reflect that its services had extended services to include other respiratory conditions, in particular Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

CanBreathe board president, Lydia Matthews, said the society had grown significantly from its early days and now provided asthma and COPD support to more than 1000 people every year.

“Over the past 50 years the society has developed and delivered a range of services to deliver education and support for individuals and families with asthma and other respiratory conditions across Canterbury.

“Many things have changed since 1972, including improved understanding of asthma triggers and management, advances in medications, and the establishment of asthma nurse educators.

Matthews said at the time the society was founded asthma was a significant disability as there were not the treatment options available today.

“Early on the society recognised the importance of research to better understand asthma and one of the first studies it initiated was a pilot study on the social consequences of asthma in Christchurch in 1973.

Asthma remains a significant health issue affecting around one in eight people, and is more common in children.

This highlights the importance of continued support for those living with asthma.

“Asthma, COPD and other respiratory conditions rely largely on daily self-management, so supporting sufferers, and their families, to manage and live successfully with the condition is a key focus of the society,” Matthews said.

In the past 50 years the society has developed into a more professional organisation with paid team members, including Nurse Educators, and provision of some health services, including individual consultations and spirometry testing.

“Membership and donations remain crucial to continuing with current services as well as our ability to adapt to the changing needs of the community,” Matthews said.