Balmy down south, barmy up north as cyclone bears down

As North Island residents brace for more heavy rain and gales, South Islanders can expect warm temperatures followed by fine weather for much of the week.

The South Island is forecast to miss the brunt of Cyclone Hale, which was bearing down on the Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and the North Island’s east coast regions last night.

The MetService forecast some showers for Christchurch tomorrow but then it is predicted to be mostly fine throughout the week.

Christchurch city is set to hit a max of 19 deg C today and 20 deg C tomorrow, before climbing to the mid-20s by Monday next week.

Much the same is forecast for Queenstown.

In Wānaka, the temperature edged up to almost 32 deg C yesterday.

MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said that was 8 deg C above the average high for Wānaka in January.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council yesterday brought in water restrictions.

Residents and visitors were told to avoid using irrigation sprinklers between 6am and midnight and to keep usage of handheld hoses to a minimum.

Council infrastructure operations manager Simon Mason said sustained warm and dry weather had put pressure on supply networks.

"We have observed extended periods where water is being drawn from the networks’ reservoirs faster than it can be replaced, which obviously isn’t sustainable and can compromise the volume of water available to respond to an emergency, such as a fire or system failure," Mr Mason said.

