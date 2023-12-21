Banks Peninsula residents urged to conserve water

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The water supply network is under more pressure at this time of year as temperatures rise and people flock to the area.
The seasonal outlook from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research indicates that Banks Peninsula will have average or below average rainfall, which will likely result in less water in streams. Dry and strong northwest winds are also expected over this period.
“In the past our water supplies in Akaroa, Takamatua, and Duvauchelle have come under a lot of pressure at this time of year,” said head of Three Waters Brent Smith.
“Being thoughtful about how much water you’re using will reduce the chance of severe water restrictions later in the season, and means everyone gets their fair share."
Smith said changing your outdoor watering habits can make a big difference.
“It’s the usual suspects that use a lot of water – unsupervised sprinklers and irrigation systems that aren’t set up properly.
“Three to five minutes of water every second day will keep plants in good condition during the summer.
“Our Banks Peninsula network relies on small streams supplemented by wells. In the summer months the streams don’t provide as much water.
“Everyone can do their bit to help us manage demand on our water supply network this summer by using water like we oughta.
“We’re doing our best to lead by example and have a leak detection programme underway to reduce the amount of wasted water leaking from council pipes."
You can check your water use, learn how to find and fix leaks, and get tips for reducing your water use this summer here.
Making small changes can result in a big reduction in your water use
- Using a handheld hose or watering can use a lot less water.
- Water every second day in the early morning or late evening, when it's cool.
- Shorten your shower to five minutes or less.
- Consider water timers and planting drought-resistant gardens.
- Brown is the new green - avoid watering lawns and grass berms.
- Spot a leak? Let us know by using the Snap Send Solve app, or contacting us.