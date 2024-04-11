Banks Peninsula road closed while police operation unfolded

A motorist waits to get through a police road block on the outskirts of Little River. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch-Akaroa Rd was closed near Little River for about an hour on Thursday morning as police executed an arrest warrant.

Motorists travelling between Christchurch and Akaroa were waiting to get through the road block from 11.30am while the police operation unfolded.

Traffic could pass through the township en route to the Hilltop but was delayed at the Christchurch-Akaroa Rd intersection with Puaha Rd. The road reopened about 12.30pm.

A police spokesperson said officers were in the area to execute an arrest warrant.

"There’s no further info available at this stage."

Up to five police cars, a van and a dog handler's vehicle were at the scene of the arrest.

A staff member at the Little River Information Centre said: "All I know is the road is blocked off.

"People are turning around and the police aren't saying anything to anybody. No one can get through to the Hilltop."