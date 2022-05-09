Bargains promised at big library book sale

The Big Bargain Book Sale starts on Friday. Photo: Christchurch City Libraries

The annual Big Bargain Book Sale returns to Christchurch this week.

Thousands of books will be on offer at the annual sale which starts on Friday at Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre.

The books and other material on offer have outlived their purpose in the city's library collection.

Prices range from 20c to $20, with most fiction and non-fiction books available for as little as $3.

Photo: Newsline

"This is such a popular event for the community and we’re excited to be able to bring it back for another year," said Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson.

"We have a wide variety of titles, genres and books for different ages available.

“We will be continually replenishing stock over the two days of the sale, so people don’t need to worry about not being able to find something. We have lots to choose from.”

Parking will be available at the Big Bargain Book Sale, which runs from 9am to 7pm on Friday and 9am to 4pm on Saturday.