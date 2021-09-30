Thursday, 30 September 2021

Baseball bat, hammer used in Christchurch liquor store robbery

    Police are investigating the aggravated robbery at The Liquor Store in Lincoln Road yesterday. Photo: Supplied
    A staff member at a Christchurch liquor store was threatened with a baseball bat and hammer during an aggravated robbery yesterday.

    The incident took place at The Liquor Store on Lincoln Rd about 9pm on Wednesday, Detective Sergeant Tim Sterne said.

    "Two people entered the store armed with a baseball bat and a hammer," he said.

    "They threatened the staff member and stole money from the till, before fleeing on foot."

    Sterne said the pair were last seen heading south on Domain Tce.

    One of them was wearing a black bucket hat, a yellow hi-vis vest over a long sleeved hi-vis top, and black shorts with camo leggings underneath.

    They were also wearing a black face mask and black gloves.

    The second person was wearing a black t-shirt, with an image on the front, which is possibly Hells Angel-related and ‘New Zealand’ on the back, Sterne said.

    They were also wearing a black backpack and carrying a light-coloured baseball bat with the word ‘COMBAT’ in black writing.

    "Police would like to hear from anyone who can help us identify these two people, or anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery who may have information which could assist our enquiries," said Sterne.

    If you can help police, call 105 and quote file number 210929/3279 or phone Crime Stoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.

     

