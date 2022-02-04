Battle to keep older people informed about Covid

A Christchurch man has sparked a conversation around the lack of access to up-to-date Covid-19 information for elderly people.

John Patterson, 85, is concerned some pensioners are living in fear of the disease and being left behind when it comes to information about Covid.

He wants to help them cope with the Omicron variant, in particular, before it spreads throughout the country.

John Patterson. Photo: Star Media

Patterson said older people are the most at risk from Covid-19 but often have the least access to information because they don't all have easy access to technology or support from family and friends.

He believes older people are worrying about things that they shouldn't. "But you worry far more about what you don't know than what you do."

While technology has evolved online, he said the elderly need information that they're all able to understand and access.

Age Concern Canterbury chief executive Simon Templeton said Covid is a challenge for everybody, but especially for older people.

He said there are a lot of agencies available to assist those who do need help, and Healthline is a good first port of call for advice, as they can link people to the right services.

Templeton encourages older people to stay connected with friends and family, keep doing what they're doing, but take the appropriate precautions.

He says it's really important to keep living as normally as possible in the pandemic.

Call Healthline free for advice:

For general health advice and information call 0800 611 116 anytime

anytime For Covid-19 health advice call 0800 358 5453 anytime

anytime For Covid-19 vaccination advice call 0800 28 29 26 (8am - 8pm 7 days a week)

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air