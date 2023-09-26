Beatboxers hone their skills at festival

A non-profit youth organisation is providing a platform for Christchurch's hip-hip community to perform on stage - while having fun at the same time.

Youth & Cultural Development has invited artists from around New Zealand to join local talent at the annual Hip Hop Summit festival, back for its third year.

The free week-long celebration kicked off over the weekend, featuring live performances, workshops and exhibitions.

YCD Co-Organiser Tommy Tominiko says the event celebrates Christchurch's rich hip-hop culture, giving young people the opportunity to develop and display their talents.

"We've got beatboxing, we've got breakdancing, graffiti, MCing, DJing, so all the elements of hip hop. This brings everyone together, just to have a good time and showcase what Christchurch is all about."

Homegrown talent 10A was on hand to share his beatmaking and production knowledge with young wannabe musicians using the opportunity to hone their skills.

"He's done a lot of international collaborations with people so we're very fortunate to have him here, showcase what he's all about, and what he can bring in and share with the people".

Photo: Tommy Tominiko

Tominiko says there are a lot of very talented hip-hop musicians in Christchurch, even though they are mostly relatively unknown.

"Beatmaking and beatboxing, they've got like their own community that we don't really know about, that people don't really get to see. So we give them a platform here at the Christchurch Hip Hop Summit. It just exposes them to another crowd, to more people and, hopefully, we can just keep pushing it further."

The week-long festival wraps up on Saturday with a vibrant hub of creativity, fashion, and entertainment at the Tūranga TSB area for a Hip Hop Market.

- By Geoff Sloan

