Benee to play Christchurch concert

    Benee at St Jerome's Laneway Festival in Brisbane on February 1. Photo: Getty Images
    Singer BENEE will play the Christchurch Town Hall on October 2.

    The Supalonely singer recently performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

    Her Christchurch show will be one of four on a New Zealand tour that will also take in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington.

    The young artist, whose real name is Stella Bennett, claimed four NZ Music Awards in 2019, taking home prizes for Best Single (‘Soaked’), Best Solo Artist, Best Pop Artist and Breakthrough Artist.

    Tickets go on sale at 12 noon Thursday, June 25. 

