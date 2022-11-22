Bexley Park stabbing victim dies

Police closed part of Pages Rd during their initial inquiries. Photo: RNZ

A man who was stabbed multiple times while walking his dog in Christchurch has died.

The Herald understands the victim, who has interim name suppression, was walking his dog in Bexley Reserve on November 14, when he had a brief exchange of words with a motorist about their driving in the reserve.

It’s alleged the man was then stabbed multiple times by 18-year-old Bailey Messervy.

He was found by family about an hour later and rushed to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

On Tuesday, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves confirmed to the Herald he had since died.

“Police would like to extend their sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends; this is an understandably traumatic time and Police are working closely with next of kin as the investigation progresses.”

Police are reviewing charges following the man’s death.

Messervy appeared in the Christchurch District Court last week facing a charge of wounding the victim with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was remanded in custody without plea until December 7.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. She appeared in court on Friday.

Last week, the man’s family expressed their “gratitude” to the members of the community whose information helped police.

“They would also like to thank police and the medical staff at Christchurch Hospital.”

The Herald earlier spoke with a local dog walker who had left the house with her dog for her usual morning walk, shortly after 5.45am.

At the time, she said, no emergency service vehicles were in sight on Pages Rd - where the entrance to the reserve is.

Walking past the entrance, she saw a woman sitting next to a man lying on the ground, appearing to comfort him. Two dogs were in the car at that stage.

“She kept saying ‘it’s okay, it’s okay’, - initially I thought it was personal, so I planned on doing my walk which takes 15 minutes, and checking on them when I got back,” she said.

By the time she returned, police and ambulance crew were at the scene of the incident and told her to immediately go home.