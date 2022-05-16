Bicycle lanes, 30km/h speed limits planned as cycle projects get green light

The city council has approved three projects to make it easier and safer for people to get into the central city by bike. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council has approved three projects that it says will make it easier and safer for people to get into the central city by bike.

The first project will see a separated cycle lane created on each side of Antigua St from St Asaph St to Moorhouse Ave, where it will link into the Quarryman’s Trail major cycleway route, said council's head of transport Lynette Ellis.

Antigua St between Tuam and St Asaph Sts already has a two-way cycle lane.

Ellis said a 30km/h speed limit will be introduced on Antigua St.

She said the second project will involve making changes to the Antigua St footbridge to ease the bottleneck of pedestrians and cyclists.

The third project will see changes made to Worcester St, between Fitzgerald Ave and Manchester St, so people using the Rapanui Shag Rock major cycleway route can get in and out of the central city easier, Ellis said.

The section of Worcester St will become a 30km/h shared-road, with sharrows and a speed hump to slow down motorists.

Ellis said the projects are part of council’s push to improve the safety and accessibility of cycle connections.

Work on the Antigua St cycle lanes and footbridge will start later this year and the Worcester St changes will get under way in September.