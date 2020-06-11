Bid to bring more film studios to city takes a step forward

Film studios could soon be established permanently in some of the city's commercial, rural and industrial zones. Photo: Getty Images

The development of Christchurch's film industry has taken a big step forward after the city council provided feedback on a draft proposal that could see film studios being set up in the city.

The council is one of several partners asked by Regenerate Christchurch to give its feedback on a draft proposal to use section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016 to make changes to the regulations governing the development and operation of commercial film or video production facilities in Christchurch.

The amendments to the Christchurch District Plan and Canterbury Regional Policy Statement would allow film studios to be established permanently in some commercial, rural and industrial zones.

New Zealand’s only dedicated film studios are in Auckland and Wellington and they are at capacity.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel says given the extensive use of South Island locations for filming, bringing film studios to Christchurch makes sense and is predicted to bring significant social and economic benefits.

The proposal indicated commercial film or video production facilities could generate in the vicinity of $50 million to $200 million each year, depending on what kind and how many films were secured, plus jobs for about 270 people.

Dalziel said the council's feedback supports the proposal to enable film studios, while requesting some technical amendments to allow the council to manage any potential effects on a case by case basis through the consents process.

"The South Island has long been a wonderful location for filming and having a permanent film studio established in Christchurch to support pre and post-production activity would provide a real economic boost for the city, especially in the current post Covid-19 environment.”

Regenerate Christchurch will review the feedback and may amend the draft proposal before submitting it to Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Poto Williams for approval and a decision on whether to proceed. If the Minister decides to proceed, the proposal will be publicly notified for comment.

Amendments to the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act are currently being considered by Parliament, which would bring forward the planned statutory disestablishment of Regenerate Christchurch to June 30.