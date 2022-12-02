Bid for city-wide recount of special votes from October elections

Luke Chandler. Photo: Independent Citizens

Unsuccessful Riccarton election candidate Luke Chandler has filed a petition for a recount of special votes across the city.

Chandler filed the petition with the district court on Monday.

"This process is ongoing and will be considered by a judge," Chandler said.

"If the petition is allowed then a decision related to a city recount will be made."

A hearing date has been scheduled for next Friday with district court judge K D Kelly.

“Since the October election official results were released, I've received a large number of supportive comments, messages and phone calls from members in the community,” Chandler said.

“Many have asked me to do what I can to ensure that the official declaration is correct, especially in light of the Innes Ward issues and recount result.”

Chandler was initially denied a recount in November after he lost by two votes to Gamal Fouda in the race to be the Riccarton Ward representative on the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board.

Recently Ali Jones won a recount for the Innes Ward city council seat after losing to Pauline Cotter by 16 votes. She was unsuccessful, though the gap was closed by eight votes.

Chandler has been busy exploring every avenue he can to verify that the official declaration made by electoral officer Jo Daly was correct.

“It’s critically important that the public has confidence in the integrity of the electoral system and I will continue to support my community,” he said.