Thursday, 25 August 2022

Bid to identify man after serious assault

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    300844445_434836468672084_1050363123493286389_n.jpg

    If you can help police identify this man, call 105 or go to www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Photo: Police
    Police investigating a serious assault on Stanmore Rd in Christchurch are calling for the public's help.

    A police spokesperson said officers are continuing to make enquiries into the alleged attack on Thursday, July 14.

    "We are working to identify the man pictured who may have information which could assist our enquiries," the spokesperson said.

    300775139_434836505338747_4111284286044449750_n.jpg

    Do you know this man? Photo: Police
    "If you can help us identify him, please get in touch via 105 - either by calling or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Please quote file number 220715/4198."

    Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz-org.

    Meanwhile, police are also seeking the public's help to locate 34-year-old Dallas Edwards who has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

    If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Edwards, phone 111 immediately and quote file number 220616/5080.

