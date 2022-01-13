Bid to identify people linked to Christchurch bus incidents

Anyone with information about this person's identity should phone police on 105, quoting file number 211115/0160. Photos: NZ Police

Police are asking the public for help identifying two people linked to incidents - including an alleged assault - on Christchurch buses.

A police spokesperson said they believe the person in the above photo can help with their inquiries into an alleged assault that took place on a bus in the city in November last year.

Police also want to speak to the man in the photo below about an incident that took place on a bus in the city on October 1 last year.

Anyone with information about either person should phone police on 105, and quote file number 211115/0160 for the above photo or file number 211002/2090 regarding the photo below. You can also report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.