Thursday, 13 January 2022

Bid to identify people linked to Christchurch bus incidents

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Anyone with information about this person's identity should phone police on 105, quoting file...
    Anyone with information about this person's identity should phone police on 105, quoting file number 211115/0160. Photos: NZ Police
    Police are asking the public for help identifying two people linked to incidents - including an alleged assault - on Christchurch buses.

    A police spokesperson said they believe the person in the above photo can help with their inquiries into an alleged assault that took place on a bus in the city in November last year.

    Police also want to speak to the man in the photo below about an incident that took place on a bus in the city on October 1 last year.

    Anyone with information about either person should phone police on 105, and quote file number 211115/0160 for the above photo or file number 211002/2090 regarding the photo below. You can also report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.

    If you can help identify this person, phone 105 and quote file number 211002/2090. Photo: NZ Police
    If you can help identify this person, phone 105 and quote file number 211002/2090. Photo: NZ Police

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter