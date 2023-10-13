Bid to locate driver of ute involved in crash

The driver of a ute involved in a crash with a cyclist in Christchurch is being sought by police.

A police spokesperson said officers were notified about the crash involving a dark-coloured 4WD ute and a cyclist on Aldwins Rd near Marlborough St about 10pm on Thursday, September 28.

"As part of our inquiries, police would like to speak with the driver of the ute.

"While the driver appears to have called an ambulance for the cyclist and stayed with them for a short time, police were unable to gather their details.

"The cyclist received an injury to their arm. We would also be keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this crash."

If you can help police call 105 or visit www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and click ‘Update Report’. Reference file number 230929/7784.