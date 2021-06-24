Bid on a mega tiny home or win a car at the Home & Leisure Show

Photo: Supplied

There is about a week to go until the Home & Leisure Show begins - and this year you’ll find thousands of ideas and inspiration to build that new home or renovate where you are.

Admire indoor and outdoor displays, discover new innovative products to improve your leisure time and take part in a live auction - all under one roof!

Travel through the eco zone, rest and have a coffee in the outdoor landscaped living area and try new products in the taste zone.

Plus you also have the chance to step inside a two-bedroom mega tiny home that will be auctioned on the last day.

Experience the warm, surprisingly spacious 50sqm dwelling supplied by Cosy Homes and get inspired. The live auction will take place at the show on Sunday, June 4, at 1pm outside the Cosy Homes stand.

For more information on the home and to register your interest in bidding, visit www.cosyhomes.co.nz/auction.

What's normally a nine-month wait, this tiny home could be yours within the week.

Sponsored by Ray White Bishopdale & Strowan, this live auction will add an element of excitement to the show.

Meet the people behind the products, grab a goodie bag and discover thousands of ideas under one roof.

Plus, don’t miss out on the chance to win an electric vehicle worth $22,000 from the HVS stand.

Look out for your free double pass to the Home and Leisure show in The Star and mark your calendars for July 2-4 from 10-5pm at Christchurch Arena.