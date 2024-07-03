Bid to salvage yacht halted due to dangerous conditions

Photo: ECan

A bid to salvage a yacht that sank in Cass Bay on Monday night had to be abandoned.

An Environment Canterbury spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media the harbourmaster was aware of the incident.

Salvage attempts were made, but had to be abandoned due to worsening conditions that made it too dangerous to continue.

There was a small amount of diesel aboard the yacht but no spillage had been observed so far, ECan said.

“You might notice small amounts of debris washing up on Cass Bay in the coming days. Salvage operations will resume when conditions are safe.

“The exact cause is unknown. The vessel was taking on water and noticeably low in the water when salvage was first attempted.

“The team are collecting debris that has been washed ashore daily.”