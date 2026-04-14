Big screen, signing sessions at Super Rugby fan zone

Photo: CCC

The excitement of the first major event at Christchurch's new stadium will overflow into a new live fan zone area in the central city.

Fans can watch all five Super Rugby Pacific Super Round games to be played at One New Zealand Stadium from April 24-26 for free at the new 'Live Site' on The Terrace.

The Live Site fan zone will also host the 10 teams for signing sessions over Anzac weekend.

The Live Site is being organised by ChristchurchNZ with Super Rugby Pacific.

“Super Round is more than just the five matches at One New Zealand Stadium - it is a festival of rugby and fun that will spill into the streets of the central city,” says ChristchurchNZ head of major events Karena Finnie.

A 'Fan Trail' will run from the Live Site to One NZ Stadium at Te Kaha. The eight-minute walk is designed to give people a taste of the festival-like atmosphere of the matches at One New Zealand Stadium.

Buskers, dancers and musicians will feature along the route, which runs from the Bridge of Remembrance along City Mall and Cashel St to the stadium.

“The Live Site and Fan Trail will help bring more people into the city and give visitors and locals alike more opportunities to experience the excitement and energy of the first major event surrounding the city’s new stadium,” says Finnie.

The Fan Trail will be filled with entertainment from two-and-a-half hours before kick-off each day.

Finnie says the Super Round is projected to attract about 13,500 visitors to Christchurch, who will bring about $6 million in visitor spending to the city over the long weekend.

Organisers have asked people to plan their travel into the city ahead of time, as it’s expected to be busy. Information about travel options is available on the ChristchurchNZ website.

The big screen will be set up on the banks of the Avon/Ōtākaro just north of the Bridge of Remembrance. The Live Site will also be used to show the Supercars action live on April 17-19.

Live Site schedule

Thursday, 23 April

Live Site open: 3pm – 6pm Crusaders and NSW Waratahs signing and fan connection: 4pm – 5pm

Friday, 24 April

Live Site open: 3pm – 9.30pm

Fan Trail entertainment: 5pm - 7pm

Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies signing and fan connection: 3pm – 4pm

Blues and Queensland Reds signing and fan connection: 4pm – 5pm

Crusaders v Waratahs live on screen: 7.35pm

Saturday, 25 April

Live Site open: 12pm – 9.30pm

Fan Trail entertainment: 2:30pm – 4:30pm

Highlanders and Moana Pasifika signing and fan connection: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Chiefs and Fijian Drua signing and fan connection: 2.30pm – 3.30pm

Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies live on screen: 5.05pm

Blues v Queensland Reds live on screen: 7.35pm

Sunday, 26 April

Live Site open: 11.30am – 6.30pm

Fan Trail entertainment: 11.30pm - 1.30pm

Highlanders v Moana Pasifika live on screen: 2pm

Chiefs v Fijian Drua live on screen: 4.30pm