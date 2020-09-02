Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Big win for Christchurch ticket

    A ticket bought in Christchurch has won $10.5 million in Powerball First Division in tonight's Lotto draw.

    The prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

    The winning ticket was sold at Bishopdale New World. 

    Another player won $500,000 in First Division. The winning ticket was sold at New World Wairoa in Wairoa in the North Island. 

    Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.  

     

