Bike getaway after armed hold-up in Addington

An armed man who held up a Christchurch service station early today fled on a bike with cash from the till.
The offender entered the service station, on Lincoln Rd in Addington, about 3.50am.
He approached the counter "presenting a firearm" to the attendant working at the time, police said.
He ordered the worker to hand over the cash from the till before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
Police said they were working to identify and locate the man and asked for anyone with information to contact them.