Friday, 21 July 2023

Bike getaway after armed hold-up in Addington

    Police are trying to locate this man following the robbery in Addington. Photo: NZ Police
    An armed man who held up a Christchurch service station early today fled on a bike with cash from the till.

    The offender entered the service station, on Lincoln Rd in Addington, about 3.50am.

    He approached the counter "presenting a firearm" to the attendant working at the time, police said.

    He ordered the worker to hand over the cash from the till before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

    Police said they were working to identify and locate the man and asked for anyone with information to contact them.