Biking and walking preferred to taking the bus

Photo: Newsline

Walking and biking are common transport methods, but taking the bus is not, a Halswell Residents’ Association survey has revealed.

David Hawke.

Association co-secretary David Hawke said more than 300 people took part in the survey, which focused on community activities, use of facilities, and transportation habits.

Hawke said the most important discovery from the survey was the importance of biking and walking.

“We expected cars would dominate, which they do, but actually walking and biking to community facilities is right up there,” Hawke said.

People were asked to select the method of transport they used and could select multiple options.

Car was selected 264 times, walking 109 times and biking 45 times.

Just 24 people selected bus as a mode of transport.

The purpose of the survey was to help the association advocate for the community, Hawke said.