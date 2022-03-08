Biking and walking preferred to taking the bus

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hawke said the most important discovery from the survey was the importance of biking and walking.
“We expected cars would dominate, which they do, but actually walking and biking to community facilities is right up there,” Hawke said.
People were asked to select the method of transport they used and could select multiple options.
Car was selected 264 times, walking 109 times and biking 45 times.
Just 24 people selected bus as a mode of transport.
The purpose of the survey was to help the association advocate for the community, Hawke said.