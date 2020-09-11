Friday, 11 September 2020

12.36 pm

Bird strike hits flight, smell spreads through cabin

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    The cabin was overwhelmed with the smell of burning bird. Photo: Getty Images/Stock photo
    The cabin was overwhelmed with the smell of burning bird. Photo: Getty Images/Stock photo
    A strong smell likened to an overcooked Christmas turkey spread through the cabin of a flight from Dunedin which was diverted to Christchurch after a bird strike this morning.

    A passenger on the Air New Zealand flight which left Dunedin Airport at 7.10am for Wellington said passengers smelled burning bird after takeoff.

    The pilot told passengers he saw the birds, but the only evidence of the bird strike was the smell of the bird being cooked by the engine.

    The passenger said it smelled like "grandma had burnt the Christmas turkey".

    He said it appeared passengers were confused rather than alarmed, though noted landing in Christchurch interrupted travel plans and resulted in lengthy delays.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter