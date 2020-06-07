Black ice warning after serious crashes

Emergency services in Canterbury are warning road users of black ice after several crashes today.

A driver has been transported to hospital in a serious condition after their car crashed at 7.45am on Tunnel Rd, between the Scruttons Rd on-ramp and the Bridle Path Rd on-ramp in Christchurch, police said.

No one else was involved in the incident.

Tunnel Rd was closed for a time, but it has since reopened.

Black ice on the roads have been reported throughout the Canterbury District.

Christchurch Fire and Emergency has warned motorists to care after several cars came off roads due to black ice.

Police say residents are urged to avoid any unnecessary travel today.

Fatal crash on SH75

Meanwhile, one person has died following a crash in Canterbury overnight.

Police said the single-car crash happened at 12.20am today on State Highway 75, between Robinsons Bay and Takamatua Bay.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car.

Old Waimakariri Bridge closed

The Old Waimakariri Bridge on Main North Rd is closed after a single-car crash.

Police said a vehicle crashed through the bridge railings and into a creek at 5.45am today.

The driver is reported to be unhurt.

The bridge will need to remain closed until the barrier damage can be inspected, police said, but ice on the bridge is preventing contractors from doing this.

Road users were advised to take alternative routes where possible.