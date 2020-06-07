Sunday, 7 June 2020

Black ice warning after serious crashes

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Emergency services in Canterbury are warning road users of black ice after several crashes today.

    A driver has been transported to hospital in a serious condition after their car crashed at 7.45am on Tunnel Rd, between the Scruttons Rd on-ramp and the Bridle Path Rd on-ramp in Christchurch, police said.

    No one else was involved in the incident.

    Tunnel Rd was closed for a time, but it has since reopened.

    Black ice on the roads have been reported throughout the Canterbury District.

    Christchurch Fire and Emergency has warned motorists to care after several cars came off roads due to black ice.

    Police say residents are urged to avoid any unnecessary travel today.

    Fatal crash on SH75

    Meanwhile, one person has died following a crash in Canterbury overnight.

    Police said the single-car crash happened at 12.20am today on State Highway 75, between Robinsons Bay and Takamatua Bay.

    The driver was the sole occupant of the car.

    Old Waimakariri Bridge closed 

    The Old Waimakariri Bridge on Main North Rd is closed after a single-car crash. 

    Police said a vehicle crashed through the bridge railings and into a creek at 5.45am today.

    The driver is reported to be unhurt. 

    The bridge will need to remain closed until the barrier damage can be inspected, police said, but ice on the bridge is preventing contractors from doing this.

    Road users were advised to take alternative routes where possible.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter