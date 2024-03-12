Blackmail accusation after public figure's Grindr encounter

Christchurch District Court. Photo: NZ Herald

A blackmail trial in Christchurch has heard a dispute arose after a paid sexual encounter between a Canterbury based public figure and the accused.

The trial started in the Christchurch District Court today of a person accused of trying to blackmail a Canterbury based public figure.

Both the accused and the public figure have name suppression.

Crown lawyer Sean Mallett said the two made contact on dating app Grindr, and had a sexual encounter.

Sean Mallett said that prior to the sexual encounter the defendant had mentioned being rewarded for the encounter, but they had not agreed on an amount or method of payment.

The complainant had said he would not have cash, and may need to pay via a bank transfer.

After the defendant left, he messaged the complainant to say he was normally paid $200 an hour.

The complainant responded that he had been thinking $50, but would pay $100 since the defendant had "put in a lot of effort".

When no payment had been made by the next day the defendant went to the complainant's house and put up a cardboard sign demanding payment, and saying a lack of payment would equate to sexual assault.

Later that day the complainant paid the other man $250.

After this there continued to be a back and forth of messages between the two, which the complainant said equated to blackmail, and the defendant claims was just expressing unhappiness about his treatment.

One of the text messages sent to the complainant, which the defendant claims was meant to be sent to his mother, referenced a previous unpleasant encounter with a different person who then paid him $20,000.

In another of the messages from the accused he said he was feeling discontented with their encounter, and felt he had two options either going public, or going on a overseas trip to take his mind off his troubles. He said he unfortunately could not afford the option of a holiday.

The defendant's lawyer Nikki Hansen said the question for the jury was whether her client was attempting blackmail, or instead letting the complainant know he was unhappy, and wanted an acknowledgement of wrong doing and an apology.

She questioned whether the accused had consented to all of the sex acts, and in some of the messages from the accused there are references to sexual assault.

Hansen said an accusation of blackmail would be an excellent defence to a charge of sexual assault.

She also questioned whether the complainant would have ever paid for the sexual services if her client had not pushed the issue.

The trial is continuing.