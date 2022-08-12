Body confirmed to be missing Christchurch man

Cape Foulwind. File photo: Neville Peat.

The body located at Cape Foulwind on the West Coast has been identified as missing man Mikhail Buchanan.

Police Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Matt Scoles said a formal identification process had confirmed the body was Buchanan, who went missing at Maruia Falls in June.

His body was found on the beach at Cape Foulwind at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, also known as Mikhail Anderson, who was from Christchurch, went missing after going into the water at the Maruia Falls on 24 June.

Extensive searches including by dive squads were carried out for more than a week after his disappearance.

"I want to acknowledge Mikhail's family, who have been through an extremely distressing past few months," Scoles said.

"We hope that by bringing Mikhail home to his whānau provides them with some closure."