Body of missing teacher found in Wellington Harbour

Isaac Levings had been missing since Wednesday night.

Police have located the body of missing Christchurch primary school teacher Isaac Levings this evening in Wellington Harbour.

Levings was last seen at Queen’s Wharf after attending the 1975 concert at TSB Arena on Wednesday night, social media posts said.

A police spokesperson said, “A man reported missing in Wellington this week has been located deceased. He was found by search teams in Wellington Harbour late this afternoon.”

Today, police were conducting harbour searches for Levings, who was last seen on the Wellington Waterfront after attending a concert.

Earlier this afternoon, police said they had no updates on the whereabouts of Levings.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries, police are conducting water-based searches, but are also not ruling out other possible search areas,” they said.

Levings’ family and police had been concerned for his welfare, police said on Facebook.

“Police extend our sympathies to his family and loved ones at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.

Levings is listed as working as a teacher of Years 3 and 4 at Elmwood Normal School in Christchurch.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.